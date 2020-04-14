|
|
Funeral Service for Shari LiShonda McNeil will be conducted Wednesday at 1pm, April 15, 2020 in the J.O. Annette Smith Memorial Chapel 307 S. Johns Street Florence, SC. Internment will follow at Mill Branch AME Church Cemetery in Pamplico, SC. directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.
Shari was born on May 27, 1987 in Florence, South Carolina and she died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Greenville, SC. She is the oldest child and only daughter of Harry and Thomasena (Eaddy) McNeil. Shari was a member of Pee Dee Baptist Church (Rev. J.W. Walker) prior to becoming a member of Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal Church (Rev. Merritt B. Graves/Dr. Rev. Larry Harris). Shari was a 2005 graduate of Hannah-Pamplico High School.
Shari furthered her education at University of South Carolina Upstate, where she earned a degree in Information Management Systems. She continued to pursue education and attended Greenville Technical College, where she earned additional degrees in Health Information Management and Personal Training. Shari was employed with BMW for ten years where she was a team leader. Shari had a passion for health and fitness. She became a Certified Personal Trainer (ACSM-CPT) and shared her expertise as an Amway Consultant to help others achieve their health goals. Shari was initiated into the Pi Rho Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She continued to exemplify sisterhood by joining the Gamma Mu Zeta Alumnae Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta and serving her community with pride and dignity. She also was also a member of the Goodwill #107 Order of the Eastern Star.
Shari leaves to cherish her memories: her parents, Harry and Thomasena McNeil; brother, Harry (Kenyata) McNeil; niece, Keilyn; honorary little sister, Mercedes Gotshaw; Great Uncle, Bossman Eaddy; Aunts, Uncle and cousins who will miss her dearly.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020