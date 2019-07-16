|
Sharon Annette "Crook" Martin, 65, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Joann Crook and the wife of Willie Martin. Sharon work as a Service Sector for the Spartanburg Housing Authority.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her husband, Willie Martin of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Danniell Williams of Spartanburg, SC, five sons; Juan Williams, Shawn Williams, Arron Williams, Myron Williams all of Spartanburg, SC; one stepson; Wilshawn Martin of Spartanburg, SC; one nephew; Charles Smith of Spartanburg, SC; three sisters, Rosa Crook, Kay Patterson both of Spartanburg, SC and Norris Strickland of Pacolet, SC, twenty two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service for Sharon Annette "Crook" Martin will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, Roebuck, SC. Burial will follow at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, Roebuck, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 16, 2019