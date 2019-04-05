|
INMAN, SC- Sharon Lane Downey, 62, of 2921 Bishop Road, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. Sharon was born in Conway, SC on October 4, 1956, a daughter of the late Eula Mae (Page) Lane and Maxie J Lane. She was the wife of Dale William Downey.
She retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse and Spartanburg School District One having spent most of her time with the children she loved at New Prospect Elementary School. Sharon was also very involved in Relay for Life and was a member of the South Carolina Chapter of School Nursing. She was a member of Inman Presbyterian Church where she served as music director.
Sharon is survived by a son, Cody Downey and Alexis Conatser, of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Lynn Denton (Rick Whetstone), of Lancaster, SC; Sheila Allen (Merritt), of Marion, SC, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her two four legged children, Scooter and Rebel.
The family is at her home and will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 immediately following the service. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Dottie Metropol, Mrs Shameka Dawkins, Mr Brian Smith and Rev Beth Hoskins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Prospect Elementary School, Barrier Island Fund.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019