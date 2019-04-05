Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Visitation
Following Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Downey


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Downey Obituary
INMAN, SC- Sharon Lane Downey, 62, of 2921 Bishop Road, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. Sharon was born in Conway, SC on October 4, 1956, a daughter of the late Eula Mae (Page) Lane and Maxie J Lane. She was the wife of Dale William Downey.
She retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse and Spartanburg School District One having spent most of her time with the children she loved at New Prospect Elementary School. Sharon was also very involved in Relay for Life and was a member of the South Carolina Chapter of School Nursing. She was a member of Inman Presbyterian Church where she served as music director.
Sharon is survived by a son, Cody Downey and Alexis Conatser, of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Lynn Denton (Rick Whetstone), of Lancaster, SC; Sheila Allen (Merritt), of Marion, SC, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her two four legged children, Scooter and Rebel.
The family is at her home and will receive friends at Seawright Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 immediately following the service. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Rev Dottie Metropol, Mrs Shameka Dawkins, Mr Brian Smith and Rev Beth Hoskins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Prospect Elementary School, Barrier Island Fund.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now