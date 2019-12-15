|
GAFFNEY, SC- Sharon Joy Clarkson Amann, 54, of Gaffney, SC, died December 11, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born September 24, 1965, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Everett Clarkson Sr. and Dorothy Houghton Clarkson.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Mrs. Amann was a former member of the Spartanburg Junior League, former Director of Junior Achievement, and former Executive Director of for South Carolina. She was owner of Humble Bee Staging, a realtor, and member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Andreas Johann Amann; children, Nadia Grace Amann, Jakob Johann Amann, and Andreas Alexander Amann; brothers, E. Clifford Clarkson (Patsy) of Moore, SC, Harold Eric Clarkson (Christine) of East Bend, NC; sister, Sheryl "Sherry" Clarkson Doherty (Patrick) of Spartanburg, SC; her canine baby, Red Dog and cat, Socks. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sheelah Clarkson.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of South Carolina, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive C17, Greenville, SC 29607.
