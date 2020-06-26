Sharon Kay Black
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kay Black 58 Of 227 Beason Street Woodruff, South Carolina,29388. She Graduated from Woodruff High School in 1979. Went to Her Happy Home On Monday June 22,2020. Wife of Deceased Forrest Duane Black. Daughter of George Alton Rumph SR(Deceased) and Martha Ann Stevens. Sister of George Alton Rumph Jr (Puddin) (Deceased). In Surviving Her Sister Catherine Joan Prince Married to Michael Steven Prince. Mother Of Steven Joesph McLeod Husband Of Christen Leigh Knox. Mother Of Sharon Marie Niccole Snyder Wife Of Andrew Snyder. Step Grandmother Of Alejandro Knox, Christopher Knox, Jacob Knox, Landin Coughlin, Louanna Coughlin. Aunt to Two Nieces Kristen Prince, Kendell Prince. Great Aunt to Two Nieces Natalie Prince, Kodi Lawson and Two Great Nephews Kaiden Prince, Karter Prince. Candle Light and Balloon Release At a later Date. Flower Arrangements are to Be Sent 225 Deepwater Rd Union, Sc 29379. No Funeral Services or Family and Friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved