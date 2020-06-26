Sharon Kay Black 58 Of 227 Beason Street Woodruff, South Carolina,29388. She Graduated from Woodruff High School in 1979. Went to Her Happy Home On Monday June 22,2020. Wife of Deceased Forrest Duane Black. Daughter of George Alton Rumph SR(Deceased) and Martha Ann Stevens. Sister of George Alton Rumph Jr (Puddin) (Deceased). In Surviving Her Sister Catherine Joan Prince Married to Michael Steven Prince. Mother Of Steven Joesph McLeod Husband Of Christen Leigh Knox. Mother Of Sharon Marie Niccole Snyder Wife Of Andrew Snyder. Step Grandmother Of Alejandro Knox, Christopher Knox, Jacob Knox, Landin Coughlin, Louanna Coughlin. Aunt to Two Nieces Kristen Prince, Kendell Prince. Great Aunt to Two Nieces Natalie Prince, Kodi Lawson and Two Great Nephews Kaiden Prince, Karter Prince. Candle Light and Balloon Release At a later Date. Flower Arrangements are to Be Sent 225 Deepwater Rd Union, Sc 29379. No Funeral Services or Family and Friends.



