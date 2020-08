Sharon Lee Skasko passed away under the loving care of her family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Sharon was born in Endicott, NY on September 2, 1938. She leaves behind her children, Mark (Rhonda) Skasko, and Trina Skasko Collura. In addition to her five beloved Grandchildren - Shannon Skasko Walters (Brandon), Stephen Skasko (Amy), Kristen Skasko, Emily Collura and Sarah Collura.

Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved son John, and her husband Tom.

Private family burial services are planned in NY.



