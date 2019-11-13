|
Sharon Plexico Shelnut, 69, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, formerly a life-long resident of Spartanburg, SC, passed away November 5, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House of North Myrtle Beach, SC, after a long and hard-fought battle with her disease. She was the wife of retired Landrum Chief of Police Charles Bruce Shelnut.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. Plexico and Delphia M. Plexico. She was a 1968 graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg General Hospital Nursing School Class of 1970. Her first career was as an LPN, and she later began her second career as a licensed cosmetologist.
Sha leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Charles Bruce Shelnut, and her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Todd Shelnut (Dana) of Murrell's Inlet, SC, and Christopher Scott Shelnut (Jill) of Clemson, SC; four grandchildren, Chloe Shelnut of Murrell's Inlet, SC, Chandler Shelnut, Camden Shelnut and CJ Shelnut, all of Clemon, SC; and her brother, Keith Plexico (Jill) of Spartanburg, SC; as well as her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center, 680 Nazareth Presbyterian Church Road, Moore, SC on December 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019