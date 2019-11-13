Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center
680 Nazareth Presbyterian Church Road
Moore, SC
Sharon "Sha" (Plexico) Shelnut

Sharon "Sha" (Plexico) Shelnut Obituary
Sharon Plexico Shelnut, 69, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, formerly a life-long resident of Spartanburg, SC, passed away November 5, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House of North Myrtle Beach, SC, after a long and hard-fought battle with her disease. She was the wife of retired Landrum Chief of Police Charles Bruce Shelnut.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. Plexico and Delphia M. Plexico. She was a 1968 graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg General Hospital Nursing School Class of 1970. Her first career was as an LPN, and she later began her second career as a licensed cosmetologist.
Sha leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, Charles Bruce Shelnut, and her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Todd Shelnut (Dana) of Murrell's Inlet, SC, and Christopher Scott Shelnut (Jill) of Clemson, SC; four grandchildren, Chloe Shelnut of Murrell's Inlet, SC, Chandler Shelnut, Camden Shelnut and CJ Shelnut, all of Clemon, SC; and her brother, Keith Plexico (Jill) of Spartanburg, SC; as well as her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center, 680 Nazareth Presbyterian Church Road, Moore, SC on December 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome.
E-condolences may be sent on-line to www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
