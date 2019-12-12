|
Sharon Plexico Shelnut, 69, of Murrell's Inlet, SC, formerly a life-long resident of Spartanburg, SC, passed away November 5, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House of North Myrtle Beach, SC, after a long and hard-fought battle with her disease. She was the wife of retired Landrum Chief of Police Charles Bruce Shelnut.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center, 680 Nazareth Presbyterian Church Road, Moore, SC on December 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019