Shawnon Alverson, 46, of 308 Seven Oaks Lane, Spartanburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Spartanburg, SC, Mrs. Alverson was the wife of Kenyan Alverson and daughter of Charles Woods and Deborah Wallace Belk. Mrs. Alverson was the Step-Daughter of Larry Belk. She was the owner and operator of the dance studio, Sparkle Dance Factory, and attended the United Temple of Praise Church.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her mother, Deborah Wallace Belk; father Charles Wood; step-father Larry Belk; one daughter, Chandra Nash of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Jalen Gray of Spartanburg, SC; five sisters, Angela Wallace, of Simpsonville, SC, Janice Wallace Charlene Wallace, Rosetta and Rosette Wallace, all of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Charles Woods Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; one grandchild, Amorah Jones, and a host of other family and friends.The Family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME