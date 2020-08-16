Sheila Ann Davis passed away on July 22, 2020, after a long history of dementia. She was a resident of the Memory Unit at Inverness in Spartanburg, SC. Her family had not been able to visit her since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully they were able to see her one last time at the end of her life. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 1, 1942, to Ruth (McClellan) and Jesse Davis (both parents deceased). Sheila is mourned by her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Mac Burton of Columbia, SC; her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Maude Davis of Greer, SC; nephew Andrew Burton of Columbia, SC; niece, Amanda Dawes, her husband Josh, and their daughters, Eliza and Harper of Bemus Point, NY; and aunt and uncle, Shirley (McClellan) and Jerry Hawkins of Trenton, SC. The family is grateful to Maude Davis who organized and managed Sheila's affairs.

Sheila grew up in the Hampton Heights area. As a teen, she worked in her Daddy's business, Hubba Hubba Ice Cream. During her college years she worked at his business, The Book Shop on E. Main Street. She graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1960 which was the first graduating class in the then-new Spartanburg High School. She graduated from North Greenville Junior College, Limestone College and obtained postgraduate degrees at USC Spartanburg. She started teaching in School District Two when she was 21 yrs old. She continued her education and became a librarian. With further education, she was an assistant principal, principal, and an administrator. She worked many years in the Migrant Summer Program. Her coworkers were like family to Sheila. She was selfless and willing to help everyone. She loved the children and ·the teachers. Sheila was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 30 years, an organization of women educators all over the world dedicated to educational excellence. Membership is honorary and Sheila was selected by her peers to join. She served in many capacities and one of her favorite activities was the yearly auction. As a teenager, she was in the first youth choir started at Morningside Baptist Church. Over the years at Morningside, she had been a Sunday and Bible school teacher, Bulletin Board maker and volunteer. She often commented on the beauty of the orchestra music during worship. Sheila, beloved by her family, was quiet, thoughtful, loving with a smile always on her face. The family vacations to Sunset Beach, NC were the highlight of the year. She cooked for the family for years and on the favorites list was hot dog chili and a birthday dinner of fried chicken, rice with milk gravy and more for niece Amanda's July birthday.

The immediate family held an informal service on August 2, 2020. Donations in memory of Sheila may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC or Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators.







