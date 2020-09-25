SPARTANBURG, SC- Sheila Moore Wray Cowen 53, was reunited with Jesus on Tuesday morning Sept 22, 2020. Born in New Bern, NC to Rev James C. Moore Sr and Evangelist Constance Hickman-Moore on July 16th, 1967, Sheila attended West Craven High School and finished her education at Pamlico Community College where she found her passion for nursing. She held several CNA positions to include Britthaven, Bayview and Broughton Hospitals in Morganton, NC. She later discovered her love for the care of children while working at Howells Childcare Center. She continued working in the field until her health would no longer allow her to. Growing up in the Christian faith and singing in the youth choir at Cool Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Sheila was always close to God. After relocating to Raleigh, she performed her duties as an usher while attending Glorious Church. She later moved to Spartanburg, SC where she attended Mikes Creek Missionary Baptist Church also serving as an usher. She later met the love of her life in Mark A. Cowen (Husband) whom she adored. Marrying him on Dec 25, 2010, would prove to be the start of a marriage that would join two people together for 9 wonderful years until she would depart from him in death, honoring the vows taken years before.
Sheila is survived by her husband Mark A. Cowen, her Father Reverend James C. Moore Sr, mother Evangelist Constance Hickman-Moore, her son Minister Eric J. Williams Sr. (Trisha M. Williams), step-daughters Gina "Sammy' Smith and Julia King, step-son Caleb Cowen, sister Carolyn Moore-Lowery (Dennis Lowery), sister-in-law Barbara Cowen Melton, brothers James C. Moore Jr and Marcellus Moore, brother-in-law Ron (Marcia) Cowen, a niece, Elexius M. Moore, grandchildren Eric J Williams Jr, Makhi S. Williams, Aliyah M. Williams, Samantha Smith, Julian Cowen and Chance King. She also leaves behind a multitude of loving aunts, caring uncles, warmhearted cousins and cherished friends.
Graveside Services will be at 1:30PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery in Vanceboro, NC. The family requests that masks be worn at the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:
Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC