1/1
Shelby "Nanny" Brockman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF- Shelby Jean "Nanny" King Brockman, 78, of 805 Buncombe Street Extension went home to be with the Lord, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
She was born September 13, 1941 to the late Ellison LeRoy "Bill" King and Lillie Mae Church King and was the widow of H. Toy Brockman. She was a retired Day Care Operator within her home for many years and was a former member and Sunday School Teacher at the former Grace United Methodist Church in Woodruff.
Surviving are five sisters, Audrey Wallace of Woodruff, Brenda Bragg of Woodruff, Mitzie Poole of Woodruff, Jewel Worley of Leicester, N.C., and Debbie Sullivan-Chasteen of Winterville, GA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1421 Reidville Sharon Road, Greer by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Nanny Brockman will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved