WOODRUFF- Shelby Jean "Nanny" King Brockman, 78, of 805 Buncombe Street Extension went home to be with the Lord, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

She was born September 13, 1941 to the late Ellison LeRoy "Bill" King and Lillie Mae Church King and was the widow of H. Toy Brockman. She was a retired Day Care Operator within her home for many years and was a former member and Sunday School Teacher at the former Grace United Methodist Church in Woodruff.

Surviving are five sisters, Audrey Wallace of Woodruff, Brenda Bragg of Woodruff, Mitzie Poole of Woodruff, Jewel Worley of Leicester, N.C., and Debbie Sullivan-Chasteen of Winterville, GA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1421 Reidville Sharon Road, Greer by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.

Nanny Brockman will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.

The family is at their respective homes.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary



