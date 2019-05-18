Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Following Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Shelby Jean (Solesbee) Gowan

Shelby Jean (Solesbee) Gowan Obituary
LANDRUM, SC- Shelby Jean Solesbee Gowan, 82, of Landrum passed away on May 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Grover Lee and Eva Lawson Solesbee and widow of Vaughn Ray Gowan.
She was a member of Whitney Methodist Church and retired from Beaumont Mills.
She is survived by a son, Bobby Boulware; two daughters Deborah Lovings and Marlene Waldrop; a brother Homer Solesbee; five grandchildren, Kelley Lemaster, Heather McSwain, Erica Williams, Kimberly Lovings, and Philip Boulware; eight great grandchildren, Shelby McSwain, Josie Frye, Aly Williams, Morgan Williams, Addison Boulware, Dean McSwain, Cole Frye and Troy Frye.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd # L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2019
