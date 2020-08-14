JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Shelby Jean Reynolds Sanders, age 80, widow of Richard H. Sanders, Sr., passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home.Mrs. Sanders was born September 18, 1939 in Union, a daughter of the late Mack Reynolds and Lillie Phillips Reynolds. She was retired from the Union County School System as Cafeteria Manager of Jonesville High School. Shelby was known for her Faith in Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of Gilead Baptist Church, where she served as WMU Director, Sunday School Teacher, Ladies Prayer Group Leader, Cemetery Committee, and Hostess Committee. Shelby was also known for her compassion and cooking. She loved meeting people and never met a stranger. At gatherings, folks looked for her turkey, dressing, cakes, chocolate and coconut pies. She was a friend you could count on. She believed in the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have other do unto you."Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Sanders McKie and husband Felix of North Augusta and Sara Ann Sanders Roark of Union; two sons, Jimmy Sanders of Jonesville and Richard H. Sanders, Jr. of Jonesville; three grandchildren, Jessica Sanders of Myrtle Beach, David Roark and wife Kalyn of Spartanburg, and Kasie Roark of Union; two great-grandchildren, Hazelei of Myrtle Beach and Jaxon of Spartanburg; a God-son, Chad Gault and wife Melissa of Pauline; and a sister, Dianne Reynolds Jordan and husband Arthur of Monarch.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, the family ask that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of SC for their love and care of Mrs. Sanders during her illness.Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 38, Jonesville, SC 29353.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home