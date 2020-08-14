1/
Shelby Jean Reynolds Sanders
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Shelby Jean Reynolds Sanders, age 80, widow of Richard H. Sanders, Sr., passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Sanders was born September 18, 1939 in Union, a daughter of the late Mack Reynolds and Lillie Phillips Reynolds. She was retired from the Union County School System as Cafeteria Manager of Jonesville High School. Shelby was known for her Faith in Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of Gilead Baptist Church, where she served as WMU Director, Sunday School Teacher, Ladies Prayer Group Leader, Cemetery Committee, and Hostess Committee. Shelby was also known for her compassion and cooking. She loved meeting people and never met a stranger. At gatherings, folks looked for her turkey, dressing, cakes, chocolate and coconut pies. She was a friend you could count on. She believed in the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have other do unto you."
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Sanders McKie and husband Felix of North Augusta and Sara Ann Sanders Roark of Union; two sons, Jimmy Sanders of Jonesville and Richard H. Sanders, Jr. of Jonesville; three grandchildren, Jessica Sanders of Myrtle Beach, David Roark and wife Kalyn of Spartanburg, and Kasie Roark of Union; two great-grandchildren, Hazelei of Myrtle Beach and Jaxon of Spartanburg; a God-son, Chad Gault and wife Melissa of Pauline; and a sister, Dianne Reynolds Jordan and husband Arthur of Monarch.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, the family ask that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of SC for their love and care of Mrs. Sanders during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Gilead Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 38, Jonesville, SC 29353.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved