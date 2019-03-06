|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Shelby F. Hayes, 74, of Boiling Springs, SC, left this world peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, as the angels escorted her to her Heavenly home to live forever with her Lord and Savior. Born March 7, 1944, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Ray Wright and Mary Frances Adkins Wright.
Mrs. Hayes was a graduate of Fairforest High School and Beaver Creek Bible Institute. She was a U. S. Army veteran and worked as a secretary/administrative assistant for more than 45 years. She was also an active member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church for over 35 years where she was a choir member and taught Sunday School. She loved music, writing, teaching, and doting on her grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and Nana.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 15 years, C. Dean Hayes; beloved son (a special gift from God), Philip Sean Fortner and his wife Dawn; a loving and delightful grandson, Dylan Reid Fortner; a beautiful granddaughter, Kylie Dru Fortner; a stepdaughter, Leslie Hayes Villanueva and her husband Richard; a stepson, Deanie Hayes and his wife Lori; three beautiful "step-granddaughters", Erin Villanueva, Erica Villanueva, and Lily Hayes; and a "step-grandson", Ethan Hayes; one brother, Dennis Ray Wright of Kernersville, NC; nephew, Rodney Wright; one niece, Michelle and her husband Zack and their beautiful children; one aunt, Janice Gregory; a number of cousins; as well as three very special friends and "soulmates", Mrs. Cathy Guffey, Miss Vickie Cantrell, and Mrs. Carolyn Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Dana Suzanne Fortner.
Mrs. Hayes loved children and during her life she was honored to be "Mama Shelby" to Brooke Duncan, Wesley Campbell, Megan Hendrix, and Summer Jaggers; and "Nana" to Brasal and Paige Pruitt, Rachel and Seth King, and Andrew and Katelyn Horne.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019, at Inman First Free Will Baptist Church, by The Rev. Philip Sean Fortner, The Rev. Wesley Campbell, and The Rev. Tim Hackett. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Andy Moore Mission Fund, c/o Inman First Free Will Baptist Church, 90 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC 29349.
A special thank you to Pruitt Hospice (especially Christy Greene) for the loving care provided to our precious Shelby.
