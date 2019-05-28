Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
New Pilgrim Baptist Church,
Campobello, SC
Mr. Sherland Scott Frye of Campobello SC Departed this life May 23, 2019. The son of Bernice Burgess Frye of Inman, SC and Henry Frye of Spartanburg SC
Scott leaves to cherish fond and loving memories four children Nigel Frye,Shania Frye, Alyssa Frye Nathan Frye and their mother Tabitha Frye. One brother Lorenzo (Denise) Frye and a host of Aunt's Uncle's Niece's Nephew's other relatives and two best friends Kevin Farr and Eddie Stripling.
Funeral Service will be Wed. May 29 at 2; PM at the New Pilgrim Baptist Church, Campobello, SC. Burial will at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Hwy 11 Campobello, SC.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN,SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2019
