Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Morningside Baptist Church
S. Pine Street
Spartanburg, SC
Calling hours
Following Services
Morningside Baptist Church
S. Pine Street
Spartanburg, SC
Sherlon Wilkins


1933 - 2019
Sherlon Wilkins Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Sherlon Wilkins, 86, of 2780 East Main Street Spartanburg, passed away Tuesday, July 9th, at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg. Her former residence was on Chapman Road in Pacolet, SC.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th at Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg with Chaplain Scott Linnerud and Rev. Steven Owensby officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eden Terrace of Spartanburg, Employee Fund, 2780 East Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 11, 2019
