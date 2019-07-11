|
SPARTANBURG- Sherlon Wilkins, 86, of 2780 East Main Street Spartanburg, passed away Tuesday, July 9th, at Eden Terrace of Spartanburg. Her former residence was on Chapman Road in Pacolet, SC.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th at Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg with Chaplain Scott Linnerud and Rev. Steven Owensby officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eden Terrace of Spartanburg, Employee Fund, 2780 East Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 11, 2019