|
|
SOUTH FULTON, GA- Sherry A. Ballenger, fiancé of Darrell Haynes, daughter of Howard and Rejetta D. Ballenger, passed Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She was a member of New Trinity Baptist Church. Graduate of James F. Byrnes High School, class of 1985. Graduate of South Carolina State College BS degree and Emory University with her Master's. She was employed with Fulton Co Government.
Surviving: Fiancé Darrell Haynes ; Parents Howard and Rejetta Ballenger; Siblings Jerry Rice Sr., Carolyn Brown, Stephanie Pearson; A host of nieces, nephews; Special friends Anessa Swafford, Chantell Christopher, Darlene Norris and Michelle Pearson; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Debra K. Ballenger Toland.
Memorial service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:00 AM New Trinity Baptist Church.
The Ballenger family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 7, 2020