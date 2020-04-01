Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Sherry Ann Miller

Sherry Ann Miller Obituary
Sherry Ann Miller, of 103 East Crescent Rd. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Leroy Miller and daughter of the late James Lee Sartor and Louise Rice Young. She was a member of Brooklyn C.M.E Church, Chesnee, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are three daughters: Yalonda Landrum, Angela Landrum and Felicia Landrum, all of Spartanburg; one sister, Sandra Johnson of Moore, S.C. and a host of Half sisters and brothers, three Grandchildren and one Great-Grandchild.
The family is at the home and at the home of her Daughter, Yalonda Landrum 144 Williston Way, Moore, SC.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
