Sherry Ann Miller, of 103 East Crescent Rd. Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife of Leroy Miller and daughter of the late James Lee Sartor and Louise Rice Young. She was a member of Brooklyn C.M.E Church, Chesnee, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are three daughters: Yalonda Landrum, Angela Landrum and Felicia Landrum, all of Spartanburg; one sister, Sandra Johnson of Moore, S.C. and a host of Half sisters and brothers, three Grandchildren and one Great-Grandchild.
The family is at the home and at the home of her Daughter, Yalonda Landrum 144 Williston Way, Moore, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020