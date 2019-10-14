Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Sherry Elizabeth Fletcher


1948 - 2019
Sherry Elizabeth Fletcher Obituary
CONVERSE, SC- Sherry Elizabeth Fletcher, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Born in Converse, June 19, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lula Mae Fletcher.
Miss Fletcher enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She was a fiber lab technician at Hoechst Celanese for twenty seven years and a member of Converse Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister Joyce Crocker of Converse; two nieces Kimberly Crocker of Boiling Springs, and Larriatt McHale of Converse; two great nephews Nathanial Tessnear and Isaiah Tessnear; two great nieces Kathryn Tessnear and Amber McHale. She was predeceased by two brothers Walter Fletcher, Jr. and Jackie Fletcher.
Graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, October 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial park officiated by Rev. Michael Stepp.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
