|
|
GREENVILLE- Sherry Lee Garrison, 54, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Sherry was the sweetest, most loving and giving lady. She leaves behind an amazing story of her life journey with Jesus. . Being surrounded by her for a short time she would talk of Jesus' love and grace. She leaves behind 3 daughters and 5 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: The Downtown Rescue Mission, 189 N. Forest St., Spartanburg, SC 29301. Attention: Development Department.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020