Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Lee Garrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Lee Garrison Obituary

GREENVILLE- Sherry Lee Garrison, 54, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Sherry was the sweetest, most loving and giving lady. She leaves behind an amazing story of her life journey with Jesus. . Being surrounded by her for a short time she would talk of Jesus' love and grace. She leaves behind 3 daughters and 5 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: The Downtown Rescue Mission, 189 N. Forest St., Spartanburg, SC 29301. Attention: Development Department.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -