|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Shirley Ann Chapman Tate, 79, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
Shirley was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Arnold Chapman. She was a retired technician with Drug Plastics and Glass Company and also a member of Valley Falls First Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Amy Tate of Athens, GA, Roger and Denise Tate of Greenville, SC; daughters and son-in-law: Rhonda and Frank Williams of Boiling Springs, and Linda Tate of Boiling Springs; brothers: Tom Chapman of Mayo, SC and Gene Chapman of Cross Hill, SC; four grandchildren: Lance Williams, Rachel Bagwell, Megan Mallia, and Dakota Shields; six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers: Raymond Chapman, Carroll Chapman; sisters: Judy Chapman, Sara Ruth Chapman, Myra Gray, and Patricia Sprouse Thomason.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel officiated by Rev. John Lancaster. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 28, 2020