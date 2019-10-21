Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Piedmont Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Piedmont Baptist Church
Shirley Allison Roddy Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Shirley Allison Roddy, 84, of Boiling Springs went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Mr. John F. Roddy of the residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
In addition to the husband she is survived by a son Johnny Roddy (Christi) of Boiling Springs, two brothers, Larry Allison and Leon Allison of Polk County, N.C. a sister Shelby Morris of Inman, two grandsons. She is predeceased by two brothers Wayman and David Allison.
A funeral service will be held, 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Piedmont Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Comer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
