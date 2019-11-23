Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Shirley Ann (Blackstock) Fulgham

Shirley Ann (Blackstock) Fulgham Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Shirley Ann Blackstock Fulgham, age 75 passed away Friday November 22, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg County she was the daughter of the late Lester and Beulah Lee Holtzclaw Blackstock and the wife of Gary Michael Fulgham. She was a member of Una Free Will Baptist Church and was a retired employee with Hall's Grill.
Survivors in addition to her loving husband include two sons, Steve Ledford and Ricky Ledford (Donna) of Spartanburg; one daughter, Crystal Fulgham Crosby (Dale) of Spartanburg; one sister, Nancy Blackstock Collins of Roebuck; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Otis and Melvin Blackstock and sisters, Louise Merk, Hazel Blackstock and Judy Fouse.
Visitation will be held, 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Sunday November 24, 2019 prior to the 3:30 PM Funeral Service in The Forest Hills Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
