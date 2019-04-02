|
Shirley Ann Lee Sims, 75, of Spartanburg, SC entered into eternal rest March 28, 2019. She was born April 5, 1943 to the late George and Annie Snoddy Lee, in Spartanburg, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Sims; two sons, Scott Fitzgerald Sims and James Stanley Bobo, both of Spartanburg; four nieces, Kathy (Willie) Crocker of Wichita, KS, Alberta Lee and Jackie Gaffney both of Spartanburg, and Diane (Frankie) Brown of Campobello, SC; three nephews, Odell (Jenette) Lee Jr., of Fayetteville, NC, Thomas H. "Rabbit" Lee of Spartanburg, and James D. (Pamela) Lee of Moore, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Serenity-Murray Mortuary between 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM. Final viewing will be held at 11:30 AM until time of service on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday April 4, 2019 at Serenity-Murray Mortuary Chapel followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Gardens. Services will be Officiated by Rev. Lawrence Meadows.
Sacred arrangements have been entrusted to SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019