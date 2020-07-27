Graveside services for Shirley Ann Thomas Smith, 67, of Spartanburg, SC will he is held 1 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020'at Heritage Memorial Gardens. A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy Thomas and Beatrice Suber Thomas.

She is survived by two sons, William Thomas and James Thomas; one daughter, Jacqueline Thomas; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 200 Loring St., Spartanburg.

