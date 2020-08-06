1/1
Shirley Anne Lewis
Mrs. Shirley Lewis ,Beloved mother and wife entered in to glory on August 02, 2020.She was the wife of Johnny Lewis of Spartanburg SC for 39 years. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother Geneva Miller,and one son Tremayne .
She leaves to cherish fond memories four children. Three son Craig (Tammy) Miller Jermaine Miller, Johnny Lewis Jr. One daughter Latasha
Miller. Five grandchildren whom she adored Cyrus Miller, Jalen Miller, Cierra Miller and Jorden Miller and Corrine Miller and a host of Aunts and cousins other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be Friday August 7, 2020 at 2:PM at the Cannon's Chapel of Funeral Service 24 Blackstock Road Inman, SC.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
