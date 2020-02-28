|
WELLFORD, SC- Shirley Faye Evans Cantrell, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born on June 06, 1935 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Jesse Evans and the wife of Carl Edward Cantrell for sixty-five years. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors also include a son, Roger Cantrell of Greer; a daughter, Wanda Robinson of Inman; four brothers, Ralph, Guy, Floyd and Phil Evans; four grandchildren, Jeramy and Chris Robinson, Josh Cantrell and Misty Mahaffey; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by a son, Stanley Cantrell; three sisters, Ruth Parham, Bobbie Ann Huckaby and Mae Ellen Emory; two brothers, Dennis and Steve Evans.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with Rev. Tim Wofford officiating. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memory Garden.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020