SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley Case, 85, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born July 28, 1935, she was the wife of the late Charles Lee Case, and the daughter of the late Millard and Bernice Wright.
She was an active member of Glendale Baptist Church, a loving wife and mother. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a son Robert Case and wife Susan; three brothers Gerald Wright and wife Joanne, Gary Wright and wife Melody, and Manuel Wright; and numerous Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters Nancy Case and Patricia Case.
The family will receive friends 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Glendale Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be 2:00pm officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell and Rev. Kenny Moore.
The family will be at the home of Robert and Susan Case.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Glendale Baptist Church Mobile Meals, PO Box 268, Glendale, SC 29346.
Due to the recent pandemic the family asks that you observe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
