Shirley Darline Ray Wiley
Boiling Springs, SC- Shirley Darline Ray Wiley, 70, of 160 Wick Street, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Darline was born in Gaffney, SC on June 16, 1950, a daughter of the late Ella Mae (Melton) Ray and Buford Ray. She was the widow of Al Wiley.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Alicia Townsend and husband Jake, of Boiling Springs, SC and a sister, Ann Stone and husband C.P., of Cowpens, SC.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 310 Bennett Center Dr., Greer, SC 29650.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
