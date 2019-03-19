|
LYMAN- Shirley Stephens Dunn, 83, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A native of Belmont, NC, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of the late Ernest B and Hazel (Ellington) Stephens and the wife of 63 years to the late Paul Douglas Dunn.
Known by her family and friends as "moma or Nannie", Mrs. Dunn enjoyed life as a homemaker including hobbies of reading , working in her flowers and sewing. Mrs Dunn delivered Meals-On-Wheels In the Greer area for 25 years. She was a member of Appalache Baptist Church.
Surviving are: two daughters, Debbie Dunn and Traci Wallace; two grandchildren, Joshua and Shaila LeBrun; and a great grandchild, Alana LeBrun. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Dunn.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
