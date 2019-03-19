Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Stephens) Dunn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley (Stephens) Dunn Obituary
LYMAN- Shirley Stephens Dunn, 83, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A native of Belmont, NC, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of the late Ernest B and Hazel (Ellington) Stephens and the wife of 63 years to the late Paul Douglas Dunn.
Known by her family and friends as "moma or Nannie", Mrs. Dunn enjoyed life as a homemaker including hobbies of reading , working in her flowers and sewing. Mrs Dunn delivered Meals-On-Wheels In the Greer area for 25 years. She was a member of Appalache Baptist Church.
Surviving are: two daughters, Debbie Dunn and Traci Wallace; two grandchildren, Joshua and Shaila LeBrun; and a great grandchild, Alana LeBrun. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Dunn.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now