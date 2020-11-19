1/1
Shirley E. (Lankford) LeClair
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1933 - 2020
Danielson – Shirley E. (Lankford) LeClair, 87, formerly of Maple Court, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Sheridan Skidmore and Eugene LeClair. Born in Emporia, VA, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Cora E. (Presley) Lankford.
Mrs. LeClair was an office worker in the banking industry for many years.
Shirley was a member of St. Matthew Episcopal Church and enjoyed visiting the seashore and collecting seashells.
She is survived by her children, Michael Skidmore and his wife Brenda of Dayville and Colleen Page and her husband Tim of Groton, VT; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Skidmore.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in New Castle, NH. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, Ct. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilman and Valade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved