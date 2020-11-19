1933 - 2020
Danielson – Shirley E. (Lankford) LeClair, 87, formerly of Maple Court, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Sheridan Skidmore and Eugene LeClair. Born in Emporia, VA, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Cora E. (Presley) Lankford.
Mrs. LeClair was an office worker in the banking industry for many years.
Shirley was a member of St. Matthew Episcopal Church and enjoyed visiting the seashore and collecting seashells.
She is survived by her children, Michael Skidmore and his wife Brenda of Dayville and Colleen Page and her husband Tim of Groton, VT; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Skidmore.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in New Castle, NH. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, Ct. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.