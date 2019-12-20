Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Shirley E. Quinn


1932 - 2019
Shirley E. Quinn Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- Shirley Jean Easler Quinn, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Seth and Sara Tisdale Easler and was the widow of John Thomas Quinn, Sr., having been married for sixty-three years. She was a longtime member of Jackson Baptist Church and was an active member of The Prayer Circle. She was previously employed with Raycord Inc for thirty years and retired from Hayssen Manufacturing.
Survivors include a son, John Thomas "Tom" Quinn, Jr., and wife, Beverly of Rutherfordton, NC; a daughter, Marcella Christine "Crissy" Rogers and husband, Mike of Chesnee; a grandchild, Aprel Ellison and husband, Todd of Chapin; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Caroline Ellison. She was predeceased by a sister, Marcella E. Cleary; two grandsons, John Thomas Quinn, III and Derek M. Rogers.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim McMakin officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to Jackson Baptist Church, 2668 John Dodd Road, Wellford SC 29385 or Mobile Meals, PO Box 461 Spartanburg SC 29304.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
