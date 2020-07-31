WELLFORD, SC – Shirley Bishop Edmonds, 82, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Edmonds and daughter of the late Elijah and Martha McAbee Bishop.
Shirley was a homemaker and was loved by many friends and family members. She served many years in the nursery while a member at Jackson Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Calvary Baptist Church where she joined the Sunshine Girls. She continued with LifeSong Church when it merged with Calvary.
Shirley is survived by her children, Richard Edmonds, Ava Gail Brown (Shannon), Judy Edmonds, and Ronnie Edmonds; her grandson, Drew Brown; and her brothers, Howard Bishop (Ruby) and G.C. Bishop.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Willie, Thomas, and Frank Bishop; and her sisters, Elizabeth "Lib" Green, Jane Towery, and Thelma Henderson.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 126 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
