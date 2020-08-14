1/
Shirley F. Lippert
1933 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley Jane Frey Block Lippert, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home. Born July 2, 1933, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Harold Frey and Roberta Marvin Violet Cheek Frey.
Mrs. Lippert retired from nursing with Dr. Heavrin's office and enjoyed working in her garden and flower gardens. She was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where she served with the Altar Guild and Pastoral Care.
Survivors include her husband, Luther A. Lippert Sr.; daughter, Cheryl Parker; step-daughters, Janice Lippert and Susan Lippert; grandson, Lasane Griffin (Brittney); great-grandchildren, Nadalyn Griffin and Jameson Griffin; and brother, William Stephen Frey, all of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sons, William Barry Block and Jeffrey Taylor Block; stepson, Luther Lippert Jr.; and brother, Phillip Coffer Frey.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
