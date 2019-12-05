|
Shirley Foster Fowler, 78, of 1000 Lucerne Dr, Spartanburg, SC passed November 30, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the widow of Rev. Norwood Fowler, Sr. and daughter of the late Preston Carson and Willie Mae Foster Duckett. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a former employee of Butte Knit.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Debbie) Fowler and Norwood (Beatrice) Fowler, Jr.; three daughters, Vickie Campbell (Sammy), Patricia Fowler-Bowman, and Sandra (Westley) Jeter; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Clarence Duckett; and a host of other relatives. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019