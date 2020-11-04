1/
Shirley G. Carter
1938 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley Gayle Carter, 82, wife of the late Albert David Carter, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home.
Born August 2, 1938 in Richmond, VA, Shirley was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruby Hall Gayle. She was incredibly witty, outspoken, and possessed a great sense of humor. Shirley loved spending time with her family and neighbors, as they did with her. She was a longtime member of Stone Station Baptist Church.
"Nanny" is survived by her daughter, Debra Rhinehart (Floyd) of Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Sabrina Carter, Ruby Bradley (Blake), Jessica Carter, Nick Carter, and Shonna Carter; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and three siblings, Mae Rosson, Mark, and William Gayle.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was predeceased by two sons, Doug and David Carter; and a grandson, David Carter, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 6th, 1:00PM in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
