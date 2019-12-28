Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Shirley (Fowler) Hipp

SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Shirley Fowler Hipp, 72, formerly of 186 Margate Circle, Chesnee, SC passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at White Oak Estates. She was the widow of Jesse Earl Hipp.
Mrs. Hipp was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Fowler. She was a retired employee of Mayfair Mills and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, John Earl Hipp of Atlanta, GA and a son-in-law, Frank Mello of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Linda Pearson of Chesnee, Tammy Bragg of Casey Creek; brothers, Terry Fowler and Jerry Fowler of Chesnee, Danny Fowler of Carlisle. She was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Morgan and two brothers,Timmy Fowler and Larry Fowler.
A Committal was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
