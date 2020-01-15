|
|
NEW JERSEY- Ms. Shirley J. Dawkins, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She was born in Union County, South Carolina on September 10, 1955 to Dorothy Dawkins and the late Andrew V. Thomas. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Virginia Ratchford, and her paternal grandparents, Major and Ella Mae Thomas Sr.
Shirley was reared in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was educated in the Philadelphia School System. She was baptized at Wayland Temple Baptist Church, Philadelphia, PA. Shirley was an Environmental Service Supervisor for Claridge and Bally's Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for over 28 years.
After retiring, she moved to South Carolina to assist with the care of her father. While there, she joined Zion Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Moore, SC where she served on Hospitality Committee. After her health declined, she returned to New Jersey with her daughter.
She leaves to cherish fond and loving memories: daughter: Tasha L. Henderson; sons: Anthony D. Henderson and Lamar A. (Krishawna) Henderson, Sr.; nephew reared in the home: Eric (Stephanie) Perkins; sister-in-law: Mrs. Alicia Dawkins; sisters: Cynthia T. Lomotey-Nakom, Evangelist Vanessa Thomas Morman, and Pamela T. Sartor; and brothers: Pastor Dwayne A. (Carrie) Thomas and Karl
Michael Thomas; another mother, Ola B. Thomas; eight grandchildren; aunts: Linda (Elliot) Long, Thelma (Roy) Logan, Mary Gist, Joyce (Clarence) Hughes, and Effie R. Minter; uncles: Elder Fred (Belinda) Thomas, Douglas (Carrie) Thomas, Johnny McDowell; great-aunt, Gertrude Hamifton, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life was held in New Jersey. Body was entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, 30 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.
A memorial service will be held at John Stinson Memorial Chapel, 594 Howard St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a Potluck Dinner at 2 p.m. at The Ospiel Venue, 114 Metro Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303. J.W. Woodward is in charge of arrangements.
Courtesy of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 15, 2020