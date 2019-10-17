Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Ezell) Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Ezell) Jones Obituary
CHESNEE- Shirley Ezell Jones, 85, formerly of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Cherokee County, she was the wife of the late Jack W. Jones and the daughter of the late Marvin and Ava Hollifield Ezell. She retired from The Chesnee Tribune where she served as Editor. She was a lifelong member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Jack "Tony" Jones (Beth) of Columbia; one daughter, Jill Jones Osenga (Greg) of Charlotte, NC; four grandsons, Clay Lanford (Jennifer O'Donnell) of Charlotte, NC, Harrison Flynn of Charleston, SC, Chris Jones of Hampton, VA and Rev. Tim Jones (Nazia) of West Columbia, SC; and two great-grandsons, David and Josiah of West Columbia, SC.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Interment will be in Arrowwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Escort will be The Climbing Upward Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Spartanburg, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An on-line guest registry is available at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Download Now