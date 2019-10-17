|
CHESNEE- Shirley Ezell Jones, 85, formerly of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Cherokee County, she was the wife of the late Jack W. Jones and the daughter of the late Marvin and Ava Hollifield Ezell. She retired from The Chesnee Tribune where she served as Editor. She was a lifelong member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Jack "Tony" Jones (Beth) of Columbia; one daughter, Jill Jones Osenga (Greg) of Charlotte, NC; four grandsons, Clay Lanford (Jennifer O'Donnell) of Charlotte, NC, Harrison Flynn of Charleston, SC, Chris Jones of Hampton, VA and Rev. Tim Jones (Nazia) of West Columbia, SC; and two great-grandsons, David and Josiah of West Columbia, SC.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Arrowwood Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Interment will be in Arrowwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Escort will be The Climbing Upward Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Spartanburg, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
