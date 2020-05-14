|
|
SPARTANBURG - Shirley C. Jones was carried by the Angels to be with Her Lord in Heaven early in the morning on May 13, 2020. She entered this world on May 7, 1940 in Polk County NC. She is survived by her husband Johnny L. Jones who she married on Aug. 10, 1958. They had a very good life together and loved each other dearly.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by their daughter, Pamela Davis (Eddie); a son, Christopher Jones (Brandy); three sisters, Mabel Smith, Gwen Brown, Polly Bullman; two brothers, Clifford Cochran (Jill), and Larry Cochran (Sherry).
Shirley was blessed with two grandchildren, Casey Jones and Ian Jones.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bennie and Beatrice Page Cochran; and a brother, Calvin "Buck" Cochran.
Due to the recent COVID19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peach Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 105 Burns Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020