Shirley K. Abernathy
1940 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Shirley Juanita Kimbrell Abernathy, 79, of Inman, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Shirley was born in Spartanburg County on December 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Roy Kimbrell and Emily Lowe Kimbrell. She retired from Saybrook Mills after more than 45 years of service, was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of sixty years, Roy Thomas Abernathy.
Mrs. Abernathy is survived by two daughters, Judy Hyder and her husband Tony;Linda Dove; a son, Keith Abernathy and his wife, Vicki; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home, conducted by Rev. Brad Atkins and Mr. Ben Abernathy. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, South Carolina.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Linda Dove, 1445 Lake Bowen Dam Road, Inman, South Carolina 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
