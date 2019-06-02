Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Riverside Freewill Baptist Church
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Shirley Kay Waldman, age 60 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Shirley was born on December 20, 1957 in Hendersonville, NC to the late Arthur Dimsdale and Gerene Calvert. She had worked as a finishing inspector in the Textile industry and had attended Riverside Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Tina Tucker, Tabitha Scoggins, and Tracey Scoggins; two brothers, Ricky Dimsdale and Dale Dimsdale; three sisters, Sandra Jones, Cathy Diviney, and Jo Ann Painter; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 6:00pm at Riverside Freewill Baptist Church with Danny Blackwell to officiate.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019
