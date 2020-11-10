1/1
Shirley L. Thompson
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Shirley Louisa Crawford Thompson, (Nana)died November 8, 2020 at her home in Boiling Springs, SC. She was the widow of Samuel Lewis Thompson.
She was the daughter of the late A.M. (Gus) Crawford and Georgie Fike Crawford. She was born in Henrietta, NC on October 1, 1919. A graduate of Cliffside High School, she studied piano and organ at Gardner Webb University. She developed a lifelong interest in genealogy at age 16, when she started interviewing elderly relatives. She retired as National Corresponding Secretary of the National Beta Club.
She was an avid reader, an accomplished pianist and loved traveling and spending time with her family. Cooking for her family was one of her joys, and she loved her Clemson Tigers
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Elise Lanier and Christine Winberry.
Survivors include her daughters, Suzanne Clement and Judith Conard. She was "Nana" to her grandchildren, Cathy Clement Orner (Tom) and Samuel L. Conard. She was "Great Nana" to William Quinn Crawford Flint (Will), Taylor Conard, Kaitlyn Brayman and Brantley White. She was "Aunt Shirl" to, Stan Winberry and Lisa Claydon. Surviving also are many cousins and her special pet, Rupert the cat. She deeply loved all of her family and friends and they loved and respected her.
Shirley was a long-time member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Snow Campaign NSDAR, Campobello Chapter 1989 UDC and UDC Granddaughters club. She contributed to historical society newsletters and library genealogical collections.
The family appreciates the long-time devoted love, and care of our Nana by Maggie Ennis Conard. We wish to thank Dr. Paul Weaver and staff, the staff of Halcyon Hospice, the senior adult council of Bethel United Methodist Church and Mrs. Carol Cipolla.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Gary Long officiating. Burial will follow in Cliffside Cemetery, Cliffside, NC., in the Thompson Plot.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, S.C.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
