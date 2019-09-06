|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Shirley Sue McConnell Johnson, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 15, 1937, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas A. McConnell and Elizabeth Lowe McConnell and wife of 30 years to the late Russell Lee Johnson. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Lee Johnson of Inman, SC; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lona Mauney of Spartanburg, SC; and brother, Butch McConnell (Ann) of Cowpens, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah S. Mosa; son, Mark Travis Johnson; and brother, Foster McConnell.
Visitation will be 12:00-1:30 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, 990 Thompson Chapel Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Moore and The Rev. Michael McConnell. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association of North & South Carolina, 1300 Baxter St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019