GREENVILLE- Shirley Mae Gross Edwards, 83, widow of Robert Alonzo Edwards, passed away September 7, 2020.
A native of Texas, she was a daughter of the late William and Noreen Gross; a retired spinner at Startex Mill and of the Church of God faith.
Surviving are two sons; Robert W. Edwards (Kathy) of Bruleson, Texas and Jeff Edwards (Denise) of Greer; one daughter; Penny Pearson (Steven) of Lyman; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Gene Edwards and Tommy Edwards; one brother, Harold Gross, one sister, Alice Gross and one grandson, Travis Edwards.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Ann Edwards.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The family will at their respective homes.
