Shirley Mae (Gross) Edwards
GREENVILLE- Shirley Mae Gross Edwards, 83, widow of Robert Alonzo Edwards, passed away September 7, 2020.
A native of Texas, she was a daughter of the late William and Noreen Gross; a retired spinner at Startex Mill and of the Church of God faith.
Surviving are two sons; Robert W. Edwards (Kathy) of Bruleson, Texas and Jeff Edwards (Denise) of Greer; one daughter; Penny Pearson (Steven) of Lyman; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Gene Edwards and Tommy Edwards; one brother, Harold Gross, one sister, Alice Gross and one grandson, Travis Edwards.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Ann Edwards.
Visitation will be held after the service at the gravesite.
The family will at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
