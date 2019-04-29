|
Shirley Mae Hollis,74, peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2019. Mrs. Hollis was the daughter of the late Watson Nesbitt and Otis M. Nesbitt.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her son, Willie Lee Hollis, Jr.(Robin); her sisters, Nanleen Rice and Spicy N. Holbert (Billy); her brothers, David Nesbitt (Teresa) and Arthur A. Nesbitt; her grandchildren, Sapriya Hollis, Kingzle Hollis and Jonte Booker all of Spartanburg, SC; and her aunt, Doris Nesbitt of Brooklyn, NY and BettyLou Gilliam.
Shirley was preceded in death by: her sister, Rosa M. Ricks; and four brothers, Watson Nesbitt, Jr., Douglas Smith, Cotha Lee Nesbitt and Rickey Nesbitt.
A Celebratory Visitation for Ms. Hollis will be held this evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019