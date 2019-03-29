|
|
Welford, SC- Shirley Mae Peake entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Spartanburg
Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 25, 1954 to the late Mr. Toy and Mrs. Willie Mae Peake.
She was a devoted member of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC.
Survivors include her son, Dyran Peake (Latorsha) and grandson, Jayden Peake all of Conway SC; two sisters, Betty J. Jenkins and Linda Peake both of Duncan, SC; one brother, Michael T. Peake of Spartanburg, SC; and host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist
Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of her sister, Linda Peake 22 E. Pine Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Services, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019