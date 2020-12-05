1/1
Shirley Patricia (Sanders) Desjardins
CHESNEE, SC- Shirley Patricia Sanders Desjardins, 83, of Chesnee passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Spartanburg County, she was the wife of the late Gilbert Roland Desjardins and the daughter of the late John Edgar and Geannie Molone Sanders. She was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Chip Desjardins; one daughter Michele Bolt (Ted); grandchildren, Christopher Desjardins (Tasha), Collin Desjardins and Amanda Houston; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Desjardins, Carson Desjardins, Slevin Desjardins and Oliver Desjardins. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jimmy Houston and Samantha Bolt.
A graveside service officiated by Dr. David Lancaster will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at The Church of the Brethren Faith Mountain Church (formerly Providence Wesleyan Church). Interment will follow.
The family will receive friends at the home after 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 332 N. Lauderdale St., Memphis, TN 38105.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
