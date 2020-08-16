1/1
Shirley (O’Brien) Swofford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley O'Brien Swofford, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ernestine Lark.
Mrs. Swofford was a faithful Christian, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She taught Sunday School for 40 years and was a member of Carolina Baptist Church. She also worked as a nurse in surgery at Spartanburg Medical Center for 10 years as well as J. O. Beasley, MD for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Swofford, and her son, Mark Swofford. Survivors include her son, Ronald Swofford (Lou Ann) of Boiling Springs, SC, daughter in law, Donna Swofford Thrift of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Clint Swofford of Chesnee, SC, Jennifer Swofford Knight (Chad) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Sherri Swofford Bullington (Joey) of Chesnee, SC; great-grandson, Fletcher Bullington of Chesnee, SC; and half-sister, Carol Cantrell of Spartanburg, SC; sister in law, Emma O'Brien Lopez of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predecease by a half-brother, Billy O'Brien.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 650 Battleground Rd., Cowpens, SC 29330, by The Rev. Dr. Chris Emory. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Baptist Church, 256 Floyd Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved