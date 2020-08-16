SPARTANBURG, SC- Shirley O'Brien Swofford, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ernestine Lark.
Mrs. Swofford was a faithful Christian, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She taught Sunday School for 40 years and was a member of Carolina Baptist Church. She also worked as a nurse in surgery at Spartanburg Medical Center for 10 years as well as J. O. Beasley, MD for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Swofford, and her son, Mark Swofford. Survivors include her son, Ronald Swofford (Lou Ann) of Boiling Springs, SC, daughter in law, Donna Swofford Thrift of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Clint Swofford of Chesnee, SC, Jennifer Swofford Knight (Chad) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Sherri Swofford Bullington (Joey) of Chesnee, SC; great-grandson, Fletcher Bullington of Chesnee, SC; and half-sister, Carol Cantrell of Spartanburg, SC; sister in law, Emma O'Brien Lopez of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predecease by a half-brother, Billy O'Brien.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 650 Battleground Rd., Cowpens, SC 29330, by The Rev. Dr. Chris Emory. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Baptist Church, 256 Floyd Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel